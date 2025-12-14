Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Has $48.25 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086,724 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,419,922 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold accounts for approximately 6.8% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Kinross Gold worth $48,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transce3nd LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kinross Gold by 19.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $156,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.81.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Kinross Gold Corporation has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $29.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

