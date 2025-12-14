Second Line Capital LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $223,036,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 507.2% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,290,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,965 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 692,065 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,078,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,609,000 after purchasing an additional 596,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,705,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,800,000 after purchasing an additional 541,657 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,929. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DECK. KeyCorp raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $101.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $101.92. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

