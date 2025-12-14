KP Management LLC Decreases Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

KP Management LLC lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,214 shares during the quarter. KP Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,800,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,083,000 after buying an additional 1,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 93.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $48,702,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 146.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,440,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,532,000 after acquiring an additional 856,568 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Williams Trading set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 4.7%

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $75.62 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $133.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $619,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,500. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 5,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $399,160.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 105,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,496.09. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,741 shares of company stock valued at $830,002. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

