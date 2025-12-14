iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Stock Position Cut by Forefront Wealth Partners LLC

Forefront Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 6.8% of Forefront Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,966.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

