3,190 Shares in KLA Corporation $KLAC Purchased by Rexford Capital Inc.

Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. KLA makes up about 2.4% of Rexford Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of KLA by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $90,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 50.4% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $1,115.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $1,154.00 to $1,214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KLA from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $1,070.00 to $1,485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,243.81.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,803 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.10, for a total transaction of $12,997,089.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,704,954.10. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of KLAC opened at $1,193.92 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $1,284.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,159.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,000.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.47 by $0.34. KLA had a return on equity of 107.26% and a net margin of 33.83%.The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.