Rexford Capital Inc. Invests $801,000 in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1,526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other Aflac news, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $377,165.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,143.60. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $89,407.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,298.75. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,167 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 23.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

