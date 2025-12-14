Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 90.1% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 289,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,584,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $685.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $719.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
