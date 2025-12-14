Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 90.1% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 289,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,584,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $685.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $719.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.