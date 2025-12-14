Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP Stock Holdings Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,626,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,190 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.21% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $188,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11,333.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3,263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:BIP opened at $34.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $36.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a $35.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

