National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 606,494 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,563,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,494 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.17% of Prologis worth $164,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Prologis by 637.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Prologis
In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,621 shares of company stock valued at $198,655 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of PLD stock opened at $130.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $131.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.36 and its 200 day moving average is $114.69.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 117.78%.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
