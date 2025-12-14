Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Qorvo comprises approximately 0.8% of Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Qorvo by 166.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Qorvo by 214.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO opened at $88.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $106.30.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Qorvo had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Qorvo has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Cfra reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus upgraded Qorvo to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qorvo from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Qorvo and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,293,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,010. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

