Rexford Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,459 Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,459 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.8% of Rexford Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $259.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.10. The firm has a market cap of $206.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.70.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $155,617.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,653.89. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,898 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

