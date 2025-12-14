Rexford Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,508,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth $84,862,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in General Mills by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,213,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,682,000 after purchasing an additional 894,633 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in General Mills by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,410,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,863,000 after purchasing an additional 880,090 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,864,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 741,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $46.70 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

