Rexford Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Markel Group by 166.7% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,565,800. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total value of $155,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,103.80. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245 shares of company stock valued at $512,471. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $2,165.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.81. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,621.89 and a 12-month high of $2,169.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,999.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,971.88.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,025.00.

Markel Group Company Profile



Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

