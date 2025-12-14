Rexford Capital Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Garmin makes up about 1.3% of Rexford Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in Garmin by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 46,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Garmin by 114.6% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 32.9% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 184,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,409,000 after acquiring an additional 45,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $208.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $169.26 and a 1-year high of $261.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.81 and a 200 day moving average of $222.26.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

