Rexford Capital Inc. Takes Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 58.8% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.35.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $141.41 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $144.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,398. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,571,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,593.52. The trade was a 30.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,933,256. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.