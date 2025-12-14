Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $18.39, but opened at $19.77. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $18.6050, with a volume of 117,869 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $297.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.25 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.06%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,477 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $50,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,981. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 164.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1,025.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Further Reading

