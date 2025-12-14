Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,558 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 120.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 338.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $125.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.79 and a 52 week high of $127.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.02.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

