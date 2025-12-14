Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 11,832 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Zillow Group worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,002,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,327,000 after buying an additional 412,571 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,153,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,697,000 after purchasing an additional 271,084 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,731,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,473,000 after buying an additional 702,445 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 63.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,978,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,467,000 after acquiring an additional 69,630 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on Z. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Z opened at $74.71 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,893 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $276,870.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 140,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,454.72. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $543,504.33. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,570.95. This trade represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 67,511 shares of company stock worth $4,766,357 over the last 90 days. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

