Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,373,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,104,000 after purchasing an additional 430,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of YMM stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.21.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

