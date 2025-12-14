China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 35,100 Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold $UGL

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) by 126.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of ProShares Ultra Gold worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGL. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold by 711.7% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Gold alerts:

ProShares Ultra Gold Price Performance

Shares of UGL stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29.

ProShares Ultra Gold Profile

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.