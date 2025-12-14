Rexford Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 432,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,567,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $656,066,000 after buying an additional 85,660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,197 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $200,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $287.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.52. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $308.93.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $15,404,628.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,511.88. This trade represents a 48.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $1,926,206.92. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 132,932 shares of company stock valued at $36,109,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.