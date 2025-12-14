SLB (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $57.00

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on SLB in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Get SLB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLB

SLB Trading Down 2.2%

SLB stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. SLB has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SLB will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Insider Activity at SLB

In other SLB news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $2,261,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,692.99. This represents a 27.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter John Coleman sold 5,500 shares of SLB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,795.22. This trade represents a 22.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 103,947 shares of company stock worth $3,871,337 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLB by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,374,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,371,335,000 after acquiring an additional 35,057,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SLB by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,617,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,898,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLB by 30.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,233,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SLB in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,697,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLB by 25.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,366,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,217,000 after buying an additional 3,094,764 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.