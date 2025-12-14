DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $150.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $149.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DTE. Scotiabank decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $129.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day moving average is $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.15. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 65.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

