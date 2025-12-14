Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,277. This represents a 45.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACNB Stock Performance

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57. ACNB Corporation has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.83 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 18.47%. Equities analysts predict that ACNB Corporation will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is 46.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ACNB by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ACNB by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ACNB by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in ACNB by 9.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ACNB from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered ACNB from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACNB

About ACNB

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.