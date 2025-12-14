Insider Selling: Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) CEO Sells $198,520.00 in Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) CEO Ernie Garateix sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,193,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,856,338.16. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $212.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.12 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 41.44%. On average, analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRTG. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Heritage Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Heritage Insurance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2,413.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.