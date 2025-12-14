Michael Goss Sells 1,895 Shares of Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) Stock

Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) VP Michael Goss sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $160,677.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,130.95. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Qnity Electronics Stock Down 7.1%

NYSE:Q opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 31.0%. Qnity Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qnity Electronics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. New Street Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

