Michael Goss Sells 1,895 Shares of Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) Stock

Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) VP Michael Goss sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $160,677.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,130.95. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Qnity Electronics Stock Down 7.1%
NYSE:Q opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.
Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qnity Electronics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. New Street Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.
Qnity Electronics Company Profile
Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.
