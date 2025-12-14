Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $227,944.80 in Stock

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,595 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $227,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 133,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,740,606.56. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 10th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,660 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $628,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $89.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.81. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13.

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 33.17%.Zoom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Dbs Bank raised Zoom Communications to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the second quarter valued at $539,998,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,477,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,253 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,333 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,709,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,937,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 986,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

