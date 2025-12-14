First Horizon’s (FHN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $24.11.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 18.08%.The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In other First Horizon news, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $165,637.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 128,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,329.24. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,306,225.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 307,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,551,375.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 102,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

