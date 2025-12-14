Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) CEO Sells $138,043.55 in Stock

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Casey sold 8,341 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $138,043.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 492,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,148,541.45. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 4.6%

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $168.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WHG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westwood Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Settian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,708,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

