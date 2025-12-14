TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Director Sells $180,110.00 in Stock

TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) Director Peter Woodward sold 21,700 shares of TSS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $180,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TSS Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of TSSI stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.61 million, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 2.03. TSS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.88 million for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 2.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TSS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on TSS in a report on Monday, December 1st. Singular Research assumed coverage on TSS in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TSS in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSSI

Institutional Trading of TSS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSSI. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in TSS in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of TSS in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of TSS during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TSS during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TSS during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

TSS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.