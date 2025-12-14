Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,671,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,096 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.49% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $25,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.7% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 151.1% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 221,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 133,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 133,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $32,517.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,523.08. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 774.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.