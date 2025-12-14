401,720 Shares in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 401,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,486,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Circle Internet Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,547,214,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $530,165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,504,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

In other news, Director Danita K. Ostling sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $225,444.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,500.10. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 127,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $9,198,685.63. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 618,847 shares of company stock worth $49,268,665 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:CRCL opened at $83.40 on Friday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $298.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.72.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $739.76 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

