Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 116,361 Shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,361 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.81% of Twist Bioscience worth $84,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWST. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Shares of TWST opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.24. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $55.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho sold 6,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $204,831.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 121,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,656.72. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $189,116.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,781.98. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 119,204 shares of company stock worth $3,785,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

