Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $32.87 Million Stock Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,673 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Global-e Online worth $32,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global-e Online by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 780.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 46.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLBE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Global-e Online from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Global-e Online stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,338.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Global-e Online had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $220.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

