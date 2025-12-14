Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,390,782 Shares of Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,313,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390,782 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.00% of Genius Sports worth $44,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 275.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.94.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GENI. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

