Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 38,282 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,282 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of BWX Technologies worth $40,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 33,572.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,513,092 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,859,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 523.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,895 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 139.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,592,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,398,000 after acquiring an additional 926,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $132,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,594 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,852.60. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $174.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $218.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

