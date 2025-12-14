Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Trading Up 5.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.24 and last traded at $83.5390. Approximately 346,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,416,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $127.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.52.

Shake Shack Trading Up 5.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $367.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.69 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 1,100 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $93,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $843,481.98. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Shake Shack by 12.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,269,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,802,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

