Cim Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 99.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 154,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,894,396.10. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

