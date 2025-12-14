ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.72, but opened at $53.92. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $52.06, with a volume of 311,901 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $8,680,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 450.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

