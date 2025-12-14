Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 815,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 463,265 shares.The stock last traded at $42.5950 and had previously closed at $42.81.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 845,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,382,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

