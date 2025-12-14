Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Price Down 8.7% – Time to Sell?

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) was down 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.89 and last traded at $27.5870. Approximately 1,754,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,428,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRBY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,739.70 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Warby Parker had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $221.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 8,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $231,608.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,812.16. This trade represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $1,219,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Warby Parker by 1,112.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 323,965 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

