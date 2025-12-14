Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Trading Up 10.2% – Here’s Why

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) traded up 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.13. 7,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 321,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJDCY has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Nidec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Nidec alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NJDCY

Nidec Stock Down 4.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts predict that Nidec Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.