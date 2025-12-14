Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 866 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after buying an additional 2,313,230 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,374,000 after buying an additional 2,310,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,270 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $626.87 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $620.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.36. The company has a market capitalization of $780.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

