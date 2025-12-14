Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,244 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 58.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,627,000 after buying an additional 1,766,518 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,688,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,109,000 after buying an additional 1,307,468 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $127,152,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,482,000 after acquiring an additional 971,799 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average of $107.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $124.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.54.

Read Our Latest Report on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.