Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) versus Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Head to Head Survey

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) and Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Royalty and Osisko Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -252.16% 0.46% 0.35% Osisko Mining N/A -0.50% -0.41%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 1 7 0 2.88 Osisko Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gold Royalty and Osisko Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Gold Royalty presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.25%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than Osisko Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gold Royalty and Osisko Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $14.46 million 55.84 -$26.76 million ($0.04) -102.25 Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.48 million $0.42 8.36

Osisko Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Royalty. Gold Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gold Royalty beats Osisko Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

