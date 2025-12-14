Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,442,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,626 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises 3.9% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.02% of Roku worth $390,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 55.6% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 327.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 234.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

ROKU opened at $107.47 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average of $92.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.32 and a beta of 1.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,472.76. This trade represents a 20.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $69,912.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,824.56. This trade represents a 10.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,668 shares of company stock valued at $51,948,686. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

