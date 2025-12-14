Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,888 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $30,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Equinix by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Zacks Research downgraded Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $958.15.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $750.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $789.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $800.36. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $982.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.18, for a total transaction of $90,666.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,062.82. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.19, for a total value of $212,045.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,985.27. This trade represents a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,704 shares of company stock worth $6,617,748. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.