NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126,198 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,772,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,235,000 after acquiring an additional 137,472 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Melius began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research set a $84.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,322 shares of company stock valued at $13,148,943. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.