Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $180.99 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,347 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises 1.8% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of DraftKings worth $180,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,924,000 after purchasing an additional 670,884 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,030,000 after buying an additional 130,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,014,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,552,000 after buying an additional 458,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $362,554,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in DraftKings by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,393,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,126,000 after acquiring an additional 295,306 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.48.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry Sloan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 249,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,273.60. This represents a 11.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,785,973.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 512,182 shares in the company, valued at $17,332,238.88. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 166,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,153 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.