Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $245.66 Million Stock Holdings in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,869,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,612 shares during the period. Tempus AI accounts for 2.5% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.24% of Tempus AI worth $245,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 6,247.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after buying an additional 5,900,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 411.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after acquiring an additional 522,443 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,130,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Tempus AI by 1,747.6% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 413,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after purchasing an additional 390,723 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James William Rogers sold 19,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,461,511.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,500. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $51,071.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,573.60. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,097,780 shares of company stock worth $86,054,406 over the last three months. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TEM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Tempus AI Stock Down 4.4%

TEM stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 4.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. Tempus AI’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

